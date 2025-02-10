Iowa women’s basketball topples Nebraska, 81-66, in revenge victory

The Iowa women’s basketball team toppled Nebraska on the road Monday night, 81-66, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The win scratched a significant itch for the Hawkeyes, as they avenged their previous loss to the Cornhuskers on Jan. 16. Iowa, now winners of five straight, improves to 17-7 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play.

Fourth-year Lucy Olsen led all scorers with 32 points, followed by third-year Taylor McCabe with 17 points and fourth-year Sydney Affolter with 13 points. With post players third-year Hannah Stuelke and fourth-year Addison O’Grady in early foul trouble, first-year Ava Heiden also stepped up to chip in six points of her own.

First Half

An explosive first half saw Iowa working into a smoother offense than its last meeting against Nebraska, but the Hawkeyes ran into some trouble on the defensive end of the floor.

While Iowa’s efforts forced eight Cornhusker turnovers in the first half and allowed the Hawkeyes to lead 10-3 in points from turnovers, the aggressive style of play landed both Stuelke and O’Grady in foul trouble with two personal fouls each.

With its two top post players temporarily sidelined, it was Heiden’s turn to shine.

With just over a minute left in the half, Olsen drove the lane, hinting at another fadeaway jumper. Instead, the guard found Heiden in the paint, who chipped in a layup off the glass.

Still, by the end of the half, five Iowa players had two personal fouls for a total of 13 team fouls. Nebraska, struggling to get off as many shots as the Hawkeyes, picked up 14 easy points from the charity stripe, hitting at a 93 percent clip.

Iowa thrived in ball control, holding itself to a modest four turnovers and 20 points in the paint. An 18-point effort from Olsen kept the Hawkeyes in front, 38-35, heading into the locker room.

Second Half

Iowa began to heat up during the second half, but the Cornhuskers remained close to make it hard for the Hawkeyes to close the deal. Even with a series of tres from McCabe, as well as the emergence of Stuelke and O’Grady back into play, Nebraska’s ability to draw fouls and repeated trips to the line loomed over Iowa well into the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes kept their composure, continuing an aggressive defense that soon forced the Cornhuskers into double-digit turnovers, all while fueling an offensive machine that allowed several Iowa players to get their licks in.

As the third quarter drew to an end, Affolter nabbed a pass from first-year Aaliyah Guyton. Positioned behind the arc, Affolter’s quick release splashed in a three to add to Iowa’s lead.

Olsen crossed the 30-point plateau in the contest’s waning minutes, and Affolter punctuated the victory with a tough and-one to finish her night.

A pair of foul shots from the line, courtesy of McCabe, were enough to signify the end of the contest. Nebraska hit one final three in the closing seconds, but it was far too little too late, and Iowa seized the redemption triumph.

Up next

The Hawkeyes return home to Carver on Feb. 13 against Rutgers, who is 10-14 on the season. The game will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day and is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.