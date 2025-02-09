The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s gymnastics cruises by Rutgers

Third-year Karina Munoz took home first-place titles on vault, beam, floor, and all-around.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
February 9, 2025
Clara jarecke
Hanna Castillo completes a split jump on the floor during a gymnastics meet between Iowa and Rutgers at Xtreme Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Castillo scored a 9.875 on the floor exercise.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 196-194, on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes finished first place in each event, and their triumph improves them to 2-2 on the season. 

On the vault, the Hawkeyes came out hot with a 48.8 score. Third-year Karina Munoz led the way with a 9.8, earning her first place. Hanna Castillo, Avery Chambers, and Gianna Masella each outscored the Rutgers gymnasts to claim all top-five spots. 

Iowa didn’t stop there, as they posted a score of 48.975 on the bars. First-year Sydney Turner scored a career-best 9.925 to claim first place in the event, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 97.775-96.950 at the halfway point.

Iowa scored 49.1 on the beam, with Munoz leading the way with a season-best mark of 9.85. Adeline Kenlin and third-year Haley Tyson tied for third place in the event, each posting a 9.825. 

The Hawks finished with a strong performance on the floor, knotting up the dominant performance with a 49.1 total. Munoz again finished in first place with a 9.9, matching her career-best. First-year Aurelie Tran and Castillo tied for second place, as the Hawkeyes rolled their way to victory. 

Munoz also finished first place in the all-around competition with a 39.350, with Tran finishing right behind her in second place with a 39.250. 

“It was great to be back at home and I think overall it was a full team performance,” head coach Jen Llewellyn told Hawkeye Sports. “A big focus for us has been controlling what we can control and focus on doing your job, and I think they did a great job of that today.”

Up Next

Iowa travels to St. Charles, Missouri on Feb. 14 for matchups against Missouri, Alabama, and Illinois. The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. inside Family Arena.

