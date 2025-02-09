Iowa softball opens 2025 season with 2-3 finish in NFCA Leadoff Classic

The Iowa softball team won two of its five contests in their season-opener at the 2025 NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The Hawkeyes split Friday and Saturday’s games, but a loss to No. 15 Missouri on Sunday forced Iowa to leave the Sunshine State with a losing record.

Kennesaw State

Iowa won their first game of the season against Kennesaw State, posting a 5-0 shutout against the Owls. The triumph marked the fourth straight season-opening victory for the Hawkeyes.

Third-year Jalen Adams pitched a one-hitter in the win thanks to a career-high 10 strikeouts. This figure was the most by an Iowa pitcher since the 2019 season.

Tennessee

Iowa was outmatched by No. 5 Tennessee in their second contest of the season, falling 10-0 to the Lady Volunteers. First-year Talia Tretton started in the circle and held Tennessee to one run in the first three innings. However, a disastrous fourth and fifth inning performance enabled the Lady Vols to run up the score with 10 runs.

The Hawkeyes, sporting only two hits in the entire game, were unable to overcome Tennessee and extend the game, which ended in a run rule after five innings.

“These early season games help us find out where we are as a team,” interim head coach Brian Levin told Hawkeye Sports. “Today we showed moments of being a very good team and moments we struggled. Our development as a team comes from our ability to learn from the struggles and improve. That is what we intend to do.”

Marshall

Iowa shut down Marshall, 8-0, in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Adams once again toed the slab against the Herd, while a later effort from Tretton recorded two strikeouts. Due to the Hawkeyes’ intense defensive efforts, Marshall was unable to advance beyond second base for the entirety of the game.

Iowa’s offense came fast and fierce; six Hawkeyes recorded a hit against the Herd, with three recording multiple. With the bases loaded to start the sixth, Iowa ran the score up to eight runs and barred any from Marshall to extend the game, taking home their second win of the season.

Texas Tech

The Hawkeyes were unable to surmount No. 10 Texas Tech in Saturday’s second game, falling 11-0 in five innings. The loss dropped Iowa’s record to 2-2 going into the weekend’s final game.

Texas Tech’s offensive firepower plated seven runners in the first inning alone, setting the tone for a Red Raider victory. Texas Tech allowed only two hits from the Hawkeyes over the course of the entire game, while recording seven strikeouts from the circle.

Missouri

The Hawkeyes dropped a close contest to No. 15 Missouri, 3-2, on Sunday, the final day of Classic play. While Iowa had a strong showing and held the lead at two different intervals, the Tigers took advantage of a critical throwing error to tie up late in the game, and walked off on a wild pitch.

The Hawkeyes collected a solid number of six hits and only one error in the contest against Missouri, who tallied five hits and two errors.

Up next

Now 2-3 on the season, Iowa travels to Commerce, Texas, to participate in the Lions Classic II from Feb. 14-16. The Hawkeyes will take on Abilene Christian, East Texas A&M, and Southern Illinois Edwardsville during the event.