Body recovered from Lake MacBride Saturday morning

Emergency crews recovered a body from the icy waters of Lake MacBride State Park on Saturday morning after a passerby noticed broken ice and a pair of gloves near the boat ramp.

According to a Saturday press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s office, the individual was taken to the hospital but did not survive, and the incident is under investigation.

“It is unknown how long the subject was underwater,” the release states.

The individual, who was not named in the release, was recovered by the Solon Fire Department. Several other agencies — North Liberty Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Johnson County Metro Dive Team, Johnson County Emergency Management — assisted in the recovery, according to the release.

The Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic bike race was underway at the time of the incident, leading to a temporary reroute of the planned course.