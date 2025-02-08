UI Dance Marathon kicks off 31st year of fundraising for pediatric cancer patients

With music blasting and neon shirts glowing under the lights, the Iowa Memorial Union transformed into a hub of energy Friday night as the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon began its 31st year of fundraising for pediatric cancer patients at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

As the 24-hour event kicked off at 7 p.m., a group of organizers from the student body, UI faculty, hospital staff, and donation partners took the stage to welcome the crowd.

“This is one of the student experiences that we are most proud of,” Bill Nelson, associate dean and executive director of the IMU, said to the crowd.

Sarah Hansen, UI’s vice president for student life, also addressed the crowd, emphasizing the event’s impact and the fundraising drive.

“Every one of the dollars that you raise is someone’s story,” Hansen said. “A doctor’s story, a family’s story, but, most importantly, a kiddo’s story.”

Hansen said Dance Marathon supports 1,400 families of pediatric cancer patients treated at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

After the opening remarks, hundreds of children — each at different milestones in their cancer recovery, from one-year cancer-free to several — took the stage with their families, all wearing matching blue Dance Marathon t-shirts as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Among the long lineup of Dance Marathon families was Iowa City resident Mark Schebel, attending his second Dance Marathon celebration. Schebel said he has lived in Iowa City for the past 31 years and was always aware of Dance Marathon but never gave it much thought — until his daughter was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Now, as his daughter enters her final six months of treatment for B-cell leukemia, Schebel is grateful for how far she has come.

“She’s doing great,” Schebel said.

Reflecting on their journey, Schebel said the hospital’s care and support helped make a challenging experience more manageable.

“All the doctors are phenomenal, and you just feel really welcome,” Schebel said of his family’s experience at Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “It’s not the greatest experience, but they make it as easy as it can be and really comfortable.”

For David Gordon, division director of hematology and oncology at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the annual Dance Marathon is a special opportunity to reunite with patients and families in a joyful setting and for families to reconnect outside the hospital.

“They bond on the floor and in clinic,” Gordon said, regarding the families in attendance. “It’s great for them to catch up and see each other.”

Gordon described the event as something unique to the UI.

“Before I came here, I was at three different large academic medical centers,” Gordon said. “And they didn’t have anything like this.”

He also applauded the drive and compassion of the student organizers and said they not only work hard for an important cause but also serve as role models.

“I have two kids, and I hope they grow up to be like the students I get to interact with at Dance Marathon,” Gordon said.

Echoing this sentiment, Jim Leste, chief administrative officer of Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said UI’s Dance Marathon is unlike anything he experienced in his 25-year career at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis before joining Stead Family Children’s Hospital in the last year.

“We had events, but we had nothing like this with student-led organizations,” Leste said. “The selflessness of the students is amazing.”

He also praised the event’s meticulous organization, noting the effort required to execute such a large-scale event seamlessly, and commended the organizers for keeping families at the heart of it all.

“Probably the coolest part is how many families are here,” Leste said.

Fourth-year human resource management and marketing major Kristen Schlawin said the yearly Dance Marathon event never gets less exciting.

“This is one of my favorite weekends of the year,” Schlawin said. “You just get to see so many people all here for the same cause, which is super awesome.”

When she was a first-year student starting college during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlawin experienced Dance Marathon for the first time over Zoom. But when the event returned in person, she stayed for the full 24 hours the past two years — and plans to do so again this year.

“Obviously, it’s tough. You’re on your feet, you’re moving around,” Schlawin said. “But it’s just so rewarding when you get to the end of it. There’s nothing quite like it.”

According to Dance Marathon public relations director Emily McLaughlin, over 1,100 dancers registered for this year’s event, each encouraged to raise at least $300 plus the $30 registration fee.

Last year, Dance Marathon raised over $1.4 million to mark its 30th anniversary. Saturday night, this year’s total will be revealed, closing out 24 hours of dancing, fundraising, celebration, and solidarity for the families at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.