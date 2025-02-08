Photos: 2025 Lake Macbride Fat Tire Classic

Fat-tire bike riders came from across Iowa and neighboring states to compete in the annual Lake Macbride Fat Tire Classic in Solon, IA on Saturday. The annual race featured a 30-mile and 15-mile loop and spanned across wooded single track, gravel trails, and fields.

Riders arrived early in good spirits at the Lake Macbride Golf Course for the 9 am start time of the 30-mile race. The riders spread out quickly as the race started and the open golf courses turned to the wooded singletrack of Lake Macbride State Park. Transitioning to the park’s gravel trail, they were led out of the park and into the section of the course featuring open fields. The race ended where it began, at the Lake Macbride Golf Course clubhouse.

While trophies were given out to winners of age groups and overall winners, and there was certainly competition within the majority of the field, the race offered a casual experience as well. The 15-mile race started later, at 10:30, and offered a less intense course. Additionally, riders could stop in Solon midway through the race at a station offering free bacon and beer.