Iowa men’s wrestling’s No. 4 149-pounder Kyle Parco energizes Hawkeye fans, upsets Nebraska’s No. 2 Ridge Lovett

At the buzzer of a highly ranked matchup with Nebraska’s No. 2 Ridge Lovett, Iowa men’s wrestler Kyle Parco’s soft smile before his loud roar of celebration proved he doesn’t let his losses deter him.

Just one week after suffering his first loss of the season in a 17-6 loss to Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness, fourth-ranked 149-pounder Parco was due for a revenge match to improve upon his 14-1 record in a cross-state dual meet against No. 7 Nebraska inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night.

Parco’s loss a week ago could have resulted in a downward spiral for the rest of the season, but another opportunity to get back on track arose rather quickly as the Hawkeye wrestler got a moment to even the playing field against Lovett of Nebraska.

“I got my butt whooped,” Parco said, reflecting on the loss last week. “And those are the type of situations where I learn a lot, not about wrestling, but more about myself.”

Earlier in the season, Lovett had the same opportunity against Van Ness. However, he ducked the same outcome as the Nebraska grappler defeated Van Ness, 10-2, in front of a lively Cornhusker crowd.

Now on his home turf, though, Parco had the advantage. To start the first period, both Parco and Lovett were aggressive yet hesitant to show too much offensively. So they caught themselves in multiple stalemates with both arms hooked around each other throughout the first three minutes. That first period then came to an end at 0-0 with both Parco and Lovett patiently waiting for an opportunity to strike.

As the second period came to a start, a quick spin-around with both wrestlers along for the ride ultimately led to Lovett recording a one-point escape. With a narrow 1-0 deficit from then on, Parco narrowly missed an opportunity for a takedown with 45 seconds left in the period.

A stall warning call on Parco with 30 seconds left in period two left Hawkeye fans very upset with the officiating. And heading into the final period with that 1-0 individual deficit and a 7-3 team trail, Carver-Hawkeye Arena could not afford another loss to its cross-state rival.

And fans were lifted to their feet for the final period of the bout as Parco, who had been patiently waiting to make his move, opted to start neutral and finally recorded a three-point takedown to take a 3-1 lead as he pushed himself around Lovett’s leg and over onto his back.

An escape by Lovett brought the score to a narrow one-point Parco lead at 3-2, yet another standing ovation of cheers flooded Carver-Hawkeye Arena with less than a minute left in the match as Parco’s defense deterred any other opening for a last-second heartbreak.

“It was a good match,” Parco said. “I think that was good for me. [I’m] looking toward other opponents to get some wins back and get that Penn State match back. So I think this was good for me — a good win.”

A week ago at this time Parco was experiencing the lowest of the lows this season could offer. Fast-forward just one week and now 15-1 Parco sees first-hand what makes Iowa City “Wrestletown, USA” — including a wide variety of emotions on the match.

“I think it’s just some satisfaction,” Parco said. “[I feel] obviously joy and happiness but a lot of satisfaction. I think the Penn State match is still lingering in my mind, so it was good to get a good win back and get back in that column.”

And even when top-ranked 197-pound Hawkeye Stephen Buchanan found a pin to keep Iowa’s dual meet chances alive, both his and Parco’s matches were the loudest he’s ever heard the arena behind him.

“I think Kyle Parco’s match was pretty electric for sure,” Buchanan said. “Me personally, wrestling in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, that’s the loudest it’s been for me.”

Parco concluded the win by pounding his chest and beaming with pride in the historic black and gold singlet before an electric Hawkeye crowd, undeterred and ever-focused on the long-path toward gold at the end of the season.