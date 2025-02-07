Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs Minnesota

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 68-60, at Williams Arena on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes started strong, scoring 18 points in the first quarter against the Gophers 7. Junior Hannah Stuelke lead Iowa in points while also securing her spot in the 1,000 point club. Additionally, senior Sydney Affolter had a double-double, contributing 13 points and 14 rebounds throughout the game. Fighting back in the third and fourth quarter, the Gophers tied the game with four minutes remaining. In response, the Hawkeyes went on a 13-3 run.

Iowa will play Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday at 7:00 p.m.