Iowa women’s basketball guard Sydney Affolter makes no excuses, posts double-double through delayed flight, overnight airport stay to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — An eight-hour delayed flight, an overnight stay at the Cedar Rapids airport, and some Casey’s pizza wasn’t going to prevent the Iowa women’s basketball team from notching its fourth-straight victory. Guard Sydney Affolter made sure of it.

After holding a lead for the majority of the game, Minnesota fought back to knot the score at 51 apiece with 4:33 left to play on Thursday. Third-year center Hannah Stuelke, passing the 1,000-point mark on her career, hit several shots down the stretch — as well as a pair of Kylie Feuerbach free throws — to give the Hawkeyes a five-point lead, though the Gophers refused to surrender.

That was until Affolter hit the dagger three with 1:28 left to play, putting Iowa up three scores and dashing any hopes of a Minnesota comeback while capping off a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double on a season-high three three-pointers made.

“I think the biggest thing is to control what you can control,” Affolter told Big Ten Network postgame, referring to the travel complications. “That was an unfortunate situation, but we made the most of it, had some fun, and we came here to do one thing — to win the basketball game.”

The Hawkeyes have been in close battles all throughout the season thus far, especially during the five-game losing skid in January where all those losses came within single digits.

The Iowa team that played through that stretch has prominently been first-year players — an inexperienced version of head coach Jan Jensen’s roster who couldn’t quite figure out a way to get over the hump without some guidance.

The tide had finally turned since, coming out victorious in three-straight single-digit contests, and it has a lot to do with the experience of Affolter and the rest of the bunch who’ve played in some of the biggest moments throughout the program’s last two years.

“I think we played great,” Affolter said. “We really executed and showed what Iowa basketball is all about. I thought we shared the ball pretty well. And a lot of these seniors, we’ve been through these games, been in close situations in the fourth quarter, and I think we really stayed calm.”

And with that experience comes resilience. Even in moments where life happens, distractions come about, and setbacks occur — there’s no room to make excuses. Jensen made that message very clear.

“I’m just so thankful because we had a little bit of adversity getting [to Minneapolis], but that’s such a great example for life,” Jensen said of the delayed flight situation. “Getting here, I said, ‘No one cares.’ That’s how it is in life. So you just gotta find a way. I thought these were two teams that really wanted to find a way, and we just kept grinding it out.”

The Hawkeyes have shown great resilience through the four-game winning streak, especially in the win over then-No. 4 USC, and it certainly carried over into the matchup versus Minnesota on Thursday.

Or maybe it was the layover Casey’s pizza that did the trick.

“I don’t know if our strength coach approves of that pregame meal,” Affolter said. “But it’s pretty good.”