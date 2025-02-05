Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate moves forward with Reynolds’ cellphone ban

Iowa Senate lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday to ban cellphones in Iowa classrooms during “instructional time” — one of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ top priorities.

The bill, Senate Study Bill 1065, would require school districts to adopt, at minimum, a ban on cellphones and other entertainment devices during “instructional time.” The bill would direct the Iowa Department of Education to develop sample policies, and districts would be allowed to implement stricter restrictions on cell phones at their discretion.

The bill would also require middle schools to offer instruction on the effects of social media.

Reynolds pegged the bill as one of her top priorities for the legislative session during her Condition of the State Address on Jan. 14. On Wednesday, lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee advanced the bill for consideration by the whole committee.

“With digital distractions at an all-time high, Governor Reynolds wants to ensure that Iowa’s classrooms maintain environments where focus learning and productivity can truly thrive,” Molly Severn, the governor’s legislative liaison, said on Wednesday.

Iowa Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, and ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, said most schools are already working on addressing the issue of phones in schools, and he questioned why the governor and legislature needed to get involved.

“School boards and school superintendents already have full legal authority to establish classroom and school behavior policies,” Quirmbach said. “They already have the power to deal with cellphones.”

Iowa Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, and chair of the Senate Education Committee, said many districts need a push to adopt the policy.

“We are hearing from school districts that they would like a little push — some support in moving in this direction — because in some communities, they feel they need that, and I’m more than willing to help them have that support,” Evans said.

Bill requiring civics courses at Iowa’s regent universities advances

Iowa House Republicans advanced a bill Wednesday that would require college students at Iowa’s public universities and colleges to take an American history and civics course to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

The bill, House Study Bill 56, would require the course to include instruction on “the study of and devotion to American institutions and ideals,” the history and principles of the U.S. government, and founding documents.

“Right now, at the University of Iowa, you’re required to take a class on diversity and inclusion, but you’re not required to take a class on basic civics,” Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, said during the hearing on the bill Wednesday. “Why in the world would we have an education system if we’re not going to be able to utilize it to make sure that kids know basic things about our country, things that they should know?”

Opponents of the bill include Connie Ryan, the executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, who questioned why the specific list of founding documents was chosen and important documents were left out.

The bill moves forward for consideration by the whole House Higher Education Committee.

House lawmakers advance bill requiring UIHC to prioritize Iowans for residency slots

Iowa House Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would require the UI to prioritize residency applicants who attended an Iowa university or are residents of the state.

The bill, House File 147, would also require the UI to offer opportunities for residents to participate in a rural residency rotation to expose them to Iowa’s rural communities.

Representatives from the Iowa Medical Society said giving preference to Iowa residents or Iowa college students already occurs at the UI.

The bill passed the subcommittee with unanimous support and will move to Iowa Health and Human Services.