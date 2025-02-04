Miller-Meeks joins Trump in lawsuit against Des Moines Register

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, joined President Donald Trump in his lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and pollster Ann Selzer for their final pre-election Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll results.

The poll, released days before the 2024 election, showed former Vice President Kamala Harris with a three-point lead over Trump in the state, a 16-point deviation from election night results in which Trump had a 13-point lead in the state.

The same poll also had Miller-Meeks trailing her opponent, Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan, by 16 points. Miller-Meeks won by less than a percentage point or 799 votes.

Trump filed the lawsuit in December 2024, alleging the inaccurate poll amounted to election interference and violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

Trump’s legal team filed an amended complaint on Friday, which added Miller-Meeks and former State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, who was defeated by Iowa Sen. Matt Blake, D-Urbandale, in November by 5 percentage points.

The amended complaint claimed the Iowa poll amounted to fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation.

“Proud to join President Donald J. Trump in a lawsuit against DM Register Pollster Ann Selzer and media enablers for manipulative, dishonest, and fake election polls,” Miller-Meeks said in a news release Tuesday. “President Trump won in a landslide and I beat Selzer’s prediction by 16 points. We have to hold these Radical Democrats accountable!”

The lawsuit originated in Polk County District Court, and the case was moved to the Southern U.S. District Court of Iowa in December after Gannett, the Des Moines Register’s parent company, filed for it to be removed since they are based in New York.

Lawyers on both sides have a Feb. 21 deadline to file a motion to dismiss or send it back to state court.