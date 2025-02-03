Review | Preucil School of Music took my breath away

As someone who grew up listening to and playing classical music, it was refreshing to immerse myself in the inspiring and wonderful performance that was the Preucil 49th Annual Strings Concert.

Divided into nine parts, this concert showcased the versatility and talent of the musicians trained by the Preucil School of Music. This concert also celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary by featuring alumni from previous years.

In a touching tribute, Preucil School of Music invited the audience to applaud one of the school’s first students, Anita Tucker, who was in the class of 1976, and the founders Doris and William Preucil, who were in the audience. Tucker performed alongside the other alumni and students in the concert’s final piece.

The concert featured a variety of instruments played by musicians of all ages. From violins the size of my forearm to double basses almost as tall as the person playing them, each instrument added flare to the performance.

Each piece performed uniquely spoke to me. The violin ensemble “Ashokan Farewell” by Jay Ungar evoked the feeling of saying goodbye. It had a mournful, somber feel that was beautifully portrayed by the violas. It ended hopefully, almost as if the composer realized that saying goodbye is not always wrong.

One of the classical pieces I especially connected with was Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in A Minor, Op. 3, No. 6, Allegro. It is a very bright and happy piece that the Preucil violin ensemble captured perfectly. The sound filled the whole room, echoing around me with an energy and passion that left me astounded.

The flute ensemble amused with their performance of “Walk Like This” by Ian Clarke. A joking disclaimer was given by the conductor, saying the flutists would make some “unusual noises,” but it was all part of the piece.

Sure enough, the flutists made noises resembling flatulence and also did scats midway through the piece. The piece was melodic, upbeat, and had myself and the audience chuckling.

The brass ensemble performed the somber “A Gaelic Melody” by Chester Minkler and V. Dixon. It showcased the wonderfully deep notes of the double basses the ensemble played in an impressive harmony accompanied by the piano’s high notes.

The cello choir performed “Denmark” by Gideon Freudmann, a piece with a fast start led by one cello with the others added in one by one. It was an invigorating and beautifully performed piece.

“The Swan” is one of the more well-known classical pieces from the work “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns, and it was one of my favorites of the night. The cello ensemble made it elegant like the swan the piece is named after.

The final piece was performed by the entire string orchestra alongside Preucil School alumni. “Serenade for String Orchestra and Piano” was performed by the entire string orchestra with the additional Preucil School alumni. Composed by 1982 alum Peter Bloesch, it is divided into three movements: Jubilee, Memories, and Scherzo.

“Jubilee” was a happy and energetic piece, almost like a celebration for which it is named. The music was thrilling, inspiring, and filled the whole room.

“Memories” expressed deeper emotions. It evoked feelings of nostalgia and wistfulness and it made me think back to my classical music days. A stunning and powerful movement, the piece brought tears to my eyes.

“Scherzo” ended in a resounding final flourish that was drowned out by hearty applause. The Preucil School of Music rightfully deserved the standing ovation they received for their memorable performance.