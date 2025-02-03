Iowa men’s basketball center Owen Freeman out for remainder of 2024-25 season

Iowa men’s basketball center Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, head coach Fran McCaffery announced in a statement on Monday morning. The sophomore will undergo finger surgery on his right hand later today.

“After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation,” said McCaffery. “We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process.”

The loss of Freeman will be a major blow to an already reeling Iowa squad that has lost four of its five games. Freeman leads the Hawkeyes in scoring, rebounding, and blocks this season, averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 19 games played. He has also scored double figures in each of those contests, including 14 points during last week’s blowout loss to Ohio State.

Iowa’s frontcourt depth has been an issue this season, but the spot could likely be filled by either second-year forward Ladji Dembele or third-year center Riley Mulvey. Whoever fills the position will have a stiff challenge in front of them, as the Hawkeyes battle No. 10 Purdue and No. 17 Wisconsin this week at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

McCaffery will address the situation at his weekly press conference this afternoon.