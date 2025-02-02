Photos: No. 1 Iowa Women’s Wrestling at Grand View Open

The No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open at the Johnson Wellness Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The meet featured 28 teams, with Iowa ending with six top-three finishes. Five wrestlers won individual titles being Rianne Murphy, Ava Bayless, Reese Larramendy, Naomi Simon, and Katja Osteen.

The Hawkeyes went 83-30 on the day and scored 709 match points.

Iowa will next compete in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb 22.