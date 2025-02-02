Opinion | Why Iowa has the fastest growing cancer rates in the country

Iowa has the second-highest cancer rates in the nation and the fastest-growing number of cases. There are a variety of causes — tobacco use, obesity, chemical exposure from fertilizers and other farming equipment, radon exposure, and alcohol consumption.

Unfortunately, to combat this problem, various sectors must collaborate.

A 2024 report from the Iowa Cancer Registry stated that drinking habits can be a large contributor to people developing breast or liver cancer. The report said limiting alcohol consumption can be a form of preventive cancer care. Over 20 percent of adults living in Iowa were reported to be binge drinkers, which is higher than the national average.

Reducing alcohol intake at any age can be beneficial to your health and prevent the risk of developing alcohol-related cancer.

In 2023, Statista published research showing that 14 percent of Iowans over the age of 18 use tobacco, which places Iowa as number 13 on the list of states with the highest numbers of smoking adults. Tobacco prevention strategies are also an important part of bringing down Iowa’s cancer rates.

Iowa’s farming culture has its own negative impact. The farms in Iowa use more weed killer and chemical fertilizer each year than any other state in the country. Not only do these chemicals leave residue on the crops and grain that is harvested, but they also contaminate surrounding soil and water sources.

Speaking of harmful chemicals that Iowans come into contact with, radon exposure is likewise a leading cause of cancer among residents.

Not much has been done by the Iowa government for radon mitigation in the last 10 years with House File 2491 being passed in the Iowa House but not considered by the Iowa Senate. This bill would require new single-family or two-family homes to have radon mitigation systems.

Iowa already requires radon disclosure in real estate deals, meaning that any previous testing, the dates of those tests, and the results must be explicitly stated to potential buyers. What the sellers are not required to do is perform the actual test for the sale to go through.

Between the harmful chemicals in Iowa water and the risk of radon in our homes, we must do everything in our power to take our health into our own hands. Health care corporations and the Iowa government have more to gain by keeping us sick, so we must get serious about our health.

Diet, exercise, and preventative cancer screenings are three ways that you can reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Compared to national averages, Iowa has a lower rate of adults who meet physical activity guidelines that would qualify them for healthy living. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

With Iowa food prices increasing around 25 percent, over 300,000 Iowans are food-insecure and do not have dependable access to nutritious food. A third of those people are children, who rely mostly on the school system for meals.

According to the Iowa Cancer Plan, only 10 percent of Iowans at high risk for lung cancer will get screened for the disease. Whether people just don’t want to go in fear of what their results may be or if they do not have the resources to go is unclear.

Late last year University of Iowa Health Care partnered with Mission Care + Blood plan to implement a statewide $280 million cancer care network. This network was created to hopefully reach the rural areas of Iowa and provide cancer treatment and preventive care to those who do not have access to it.

Without the creation and passing of public policy and more organizations making outreach efforts, however, nothing will be done to help fight against rising cancer rates.

With that being said, it’s still important for Iowans to limit their drinking and tobacco usage, exercise regularly, eat well, stay out of the sun, and have regular cancer screenings done.