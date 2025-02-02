Letter to the Editor | Ross Nusser will bring strong leadership to the Iowa City City Council

During the February 4 primary election, I urge District C residents living downtown and the Northside to cast their vote for one such leader: Ross Nusser. A lifelong Iowa Citian and community champion, Ross possesses significant transferable skills to excel on the city council and fight for the well-being of all residents.

I’ve known Ross for over a decade when he first took a chance on me and hired me as an intern at Lepic-Kroeger Realtors after my senior year at Iowa City West High. That internship proved transformational, helping introduce me to nearly every facet of this culturally rich, active, and growing community.

In the years since, I have witnessed Ross’s commitment to Iowa City grow. A cofounder of Urban Acres Real Estate, he’s developed several cornerstone projects, including the Market House development, which is home to the acclaimed restaurant The Webster, served on the Johnson County Comprehensive Plan Committee, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. He has poured his literal blood, sweat, and tears into the city.

It takes courage for anyone to run for local office, and I applaud the other candidates for jumping in the race.

A believer in responsible leadership, Ross will prioritize affordable housing, expanded mental and behavioral health resources, support for those in need, and local food initiatives. A collective problem-solver and future-forward thinker, he’s more than prepared to help navigate the city’s financial headwinds, largely unfairly placed on it from recent policy changes at the state legislature. I believe he’s the best candidate to help generate new revenue sources, advocate for our vulnerable communities, and champion the community as a place to live, work, and thrive.

On or before February 4, I encourage District C residents to vote for Ross Nusser for City Council.

– Quentin Misiag