Iowa women’s golf places 11th in Collegiate Invitational

The Iowa women’s golf team closed out the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, finishing 11th overall. The Hawkeyes finished with a total score of over three rounds of action amidst competitors that included Georgia, Maryland, and Colorado.

Fourth-year Paula Miranda, who was one of three Iowa athletes to play every tournament in the 2023-24 season, led the Hawkeyes with a 227, tying for 33rd as a result of her efforts. The second round saw the native of Puebla, Mexico tally her best round of the weekend, cracking a two-under par with 70.

Second-year Ximena Benites tied for 35th overall, logging a 228. A pair of birdies in the second round boosted the Trujillo, Peru native’s performance, along with 12 pars.

Other Iowa athletes on the leaderboard included second-year Iowa native Maura Peters, with a 235 nabbing her the No. 53 spot outright. Third-year Riley Lewis and first-year Lily Huether tied for the No. 54 spot, with Lewis’ score of 236 coming from a first-round best.

No. 12 Florida State took the win with a score of 854, shooting 12-under par. The Hawkeyes finished just behind Georgia, with a score of 917, and ahead of Colorado with a team disqualification.

Up next

Iowa will return to action Feb. 24-25, traveling to Humble, Texas, to partake in the Chevron Collegiate. The Hawkeyes will be one of 16 teams in the tournament, hosted by the University of Houston.