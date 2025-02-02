The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Historical Upset Over USC

On a day to remember an Iowa icon, the Hawkeyes were led by Lucy Olsen to a major upset 76-69 over #4 USC.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Assistant Sports Director
February 2, 2025
