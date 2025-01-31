Iowa Rep. Martin Graber dies unexpectedly

Iowa Rep. Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, according to a news release from Iowa House Republicans.

Graber, 72, died from a sudden heart attack, according to the Daily Gate City.

“Our caucus is devastated by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Martin Graber,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R – New Hartford, said in a statement on Friday. “As we grieve this loss, we pray for his soul, that he finds peace and eternal comfort with God.”

Graber represented District 100, which included most of Lee County. He was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020 and has served three terms. Graber is survived by his wife Coni, two daughters, and two granddaughters.

According to his legislative biography, Graber was a retired brigadier general in the Iowa National Guard where he served for 32 years. He was also the past president of the Fort Madison Rotary Club, past chairman of the Lee County Republican party, and served on the Iowa Republican Party state committee.

Graber was also an active member, elder, and Sunday school teacher at the Fort Madison Christian Church. Graber worked as a financial adviser at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and as a human resources manager at Dial Corporation.

“His presence in the Capitol will surely be missed,” Grassley said in a statement Friday. “He was a friend to all. His genuine care for everyone he encountered was clear wherever he went. He was an exceptional representative. He worked diligently and took his role as the voice of House District 100 very seriously.”

Iowa leaders offer condolences

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was “heartbroken at the loss of our friend and colleague.”

“He served with distinction not only as a representative for his constituents in the Iowa House, but also as a career soldier in the Iowa National Guard where he held the rank of Brigadier General (Retired),” Reynolds said in a statement Friday. “He was passionate about his community, his family, and his faith. Martin was the best of us, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 49 years, Coni, his daughters, and his grandchildren.”

Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann expressed his sympathies to his family in a statement Friday.

“Rep. Martin Graber’s contributions to Iowa, the conservative movement, and the Republican Party are unmatched,” Kaufmann said. “He exemplified everything that was good and noble about a citizen legislator in our beloved state. Martin Graber was a patriot both in his uniform and in his role as a representative of the people. He was a friend and confidante, but more importantly, he was a tireless advocate for his constituents in southeast Iowa. We will miss his unmatched integrity, but those principles for which he stood for will stand even stronger.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said in a statement Friday she was “praying for his wife, Coni, and the entire Graber family.”

“Rep. Martin Graber was a kind man with a heart of gold, strong faith, and a great sense of humor,” Bird said in the statement. “I am devastated to hear of his sudden passing. Rep. Graber touched the lives of many throughout his service both in the military and to southeast Iowa as a state legislator.”

Following the news of Graber’s death U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed his condolences in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.