Iowa leads support for Trump in a lawsuit against his social media company

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird leads 14 states supporting President Donald Trump in a civil lawsuit against his company — Trump Media and Technology Group — on Friday.

America First Legal, a conservative nonprofit, also led the effort to file an amicus brief in the United Atlantic Ventures, LLC, v. Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which is currently in a Delaware state court.

The group requested the court hold or dismiss the civil lawsuit against Trump’s multibillion-dollar social media company.

“America watched the lawfare President Trump faces on the campaign trail,” Bird said in a news release Friday. “Now, unprecedented lawsuits threaten to, again, keep the President tied up in court when he should be able to focus on delivering on his promises for the American people.”

America First Legal urged the court to drop the case against Trump to “allow him to serve his full term without the undue distraction of civil litigation,” as stated in a Friday news release.

The letter of support comes after Trump and his co-defendants – including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and FBI director nominee Kash Patel — requested the Delaware judge either dismiss the case or issue a four-year delay.

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 as a response to being permanently suspended from Twitter, now referred to as X. Trump’s account was suspended due to alleged threats of violence following the 2020 election, and he created Truth Social as a platform for conservative voices who faced censorship on social media.

In December 2024, Trump transferred out part of his company’s share in Truth Social, and United Atlantic Ventures filed a lawsuit disputing ownership rights and board seats.

During Trump’s first term in the Oval Office, he was sued at least 10 times, and he returned to the presidency with at least 14 lawsuits pending — including multiple suits tied to his social media company.

“President Trump has already faced more state lawsuits than the total of every other American President,” Bird’s Friday news release said. “If allowed to continue, states across the country, all with different laws, rules, and regulations, could wrongfully trap the President in endless litigation.”

Iowa led the brief and was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

“The sitting president of the United States must be able to do his job without interference,” Bird said in the release. “I am calling on the court to let the President serve without the threat of weaponized lawsuits as he delivers on his America First agenda.”