Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Hawkeye Huddle

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel for a Hawkeye Huddle on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Huddle was sponsored by the I-Club, Office of Alumni Engagement, and the Iowa Swarm Collective. Hundreds of fans gathered for music, refreshments, and guest speakers Gary Dolphin, Beth Goetz, and Pat Angerer.

After athletes and their families were celebrated on stage, Iowa’s marching band and cheer team performed to close the event.