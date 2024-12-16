Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds picks Sen. Chris Cournoyer as next lieutenant governor

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds named Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-Le Claire, as her next lieutenant governor on Monday, more than 3 months after Adam Gregg resigned from the position.

Reynolds’s pick comes as lawmakers are preparing for the 2025 legislative session set to start on Jan. 13, and as she prepares for a possible reelection campaign in 2026.

“First and foremost, she’s someone that Iowans can trust to serve as governor,” Reynolds said of Cournoyer at a Monday news conference. “If I were ever unable to [serve as governor], I have complete confidence in her character, her judgment, and her ability. It’s these same qualities that also make her ideally suited to serve as a member of my team.”

Cournoyer, a second-term state senator from the Quad Cities area, was the chair of the Senate Technology Committee and owns a small business where she develops and designs websites.

Cournoyer is currently a Governor’s STEM Council member and president of the Quad City Engineering and Science Council. She formerly served as the president of the Pleasant Valley Community School Board. Cournoyer holds a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from the University of Texas.

Cournoyer was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Reynolds will have to call for a special election to fill Cournoyer’s seat, Republicans hold a supermajority in the chamber currently.

In the Senate, Cournoyer has worked on legislation that protects consumer data and has championed Reynolds’ priorities to drive efficiencies in state government by consolidating state agencies and state boards.

Reynolds said she chose Cournoyer because of her extensive expertise and her “doer” attitude.

“Even on paper, the depth and extent of her experience stands out and Chris’ qualifications go far beyond an impressive resume,” Reynolds said during a news conference introducing Cournoyer on Monday. “In fact, I believe they get to the heart of what gives her what it takes to be a lieutenant governor.”

Reynolds said she also looks forward to using Cournoyer’s expertise in technology to drive innovation and efficiencies in Iowa’s state government using artificial intelligence and other technology to save taxpayer dollars.

Cournoyer said she never planned on going into public service.

She was compelled to run for her first public office, the Pleasant Valley Community School Board, after getting no response from board members at the time regarding concerns around school safety. Cournoyer then ran for the school board and won with 78 percent of the vote.

“Iowans can be confident that I will always approach [the position] with the seriousness that it deserves,” Cournoyer said. “That’s why I want to thank you, Governor Reynolds, for placing your trust in me. I am deeply honored to join your team.”

Gregg resigned in September to take a role as the CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association. He had served with Reynolds ever since she assumed the role in 2017 and was reelected with her in 2018 and 2022.

Cournoyer will now run alongside Reynolds in the mostly ceremonial role in the governor’s likely bid for another term. Reynolds has not publicly announced if she will run for reelection in 2026. Iowa has no term limits for state offices, so she is eligible for another term.