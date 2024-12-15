Iowa men’s basketball demolishes New Orleans, 104-57

After a tough rivalry loss to Iowa State on Thursday, the Iowa men’s basketball team was looking for a rebound, and they got just that against New Orleans on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes demolished the Privateers, 104-57, improving to 8-3 on the young season. It marked the second time this season Iowa has crossed the century mark, previously doing so against USC Upstate

Second-year center Owen Freeman led the team in scoring with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort also had nice afternoons, collecting 13 and 15 points, respectively.

Iowa dictated the pace of the play from the start, jumping out to a double-digit lead early in the half. After a dismal 3-of-10 shooting performance against Iowa State, Payton Sandfort began this game making 2 of his first 3 attempts from beyond the arc, delighting the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes also played tenacious defense, forcing the New Orleans shooters into difficult shooting lanes while also blocking a few shot attempts. The Privateers struggled to get anything going offensively, frustrating head coach Stacy Hollowell.

There were plenty of standouts in the period, but point guard Brock Harding may have been the best of them. The sophomore racked up 13 points and five assists in the the half, and it seemed like he couldn’t miss. Harding was scoring from all over the floor, including three triples, an area that he worked to improve in the offseason.

Harding saw few minutes during the second half due to the lopsided score, finishing his afternoon with 13 points and six assists, barely missing out on a double-double.

Sunday’s contest also marked the return of first-year forward Cooper Koch to the floor. Koch had been battling an undisclosed injury for the last few weeks and was available for Thursday’s game against Iowa State, but finally saw his first action in weeks against New Orleans. Shortly after taking the floor, Koch promptly drained a wide-open three-pointer on the wing, earning a loud roar from his teammates on the bench. Fellow first-year Chris Tadjo also saw some quality minutes, recording two points and one block.

Near the end of the half, Tadjo appeared to take a hard shot to the chest from a Privateer defender, and was forced to come out of the game. Tadjo’s absence didn’t seem to affect the Hawkeye shooters, as they finished the half on a tear and led 57-29 at the break.

In total, Iowa shot 67 percent from the field and 57 percent from downtown. Those are figures that will win plenty of basketball games, and it certainly relaxed the mind of McCaffery and the coaching staff.

Just when everyone in the building thought the score couldn’t get any worse, it continued to get ugly for the Privateers. Even with the lopsided score, the Hawkeyes continued to play strong defense and shoot the lights out.

The highlight of the second half came as the starters were being taken out of the game. Drew Thelwell stole a lazy New Orleans pass and set up a perfect alley-oop to big man Freeman, resulting in the loudest roar of the day from the Hawkeye faithful.

Hollowell and the rest of his Privateer team could only shake their heads in disgust, and Iowa coasted to victory from there.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will have a week off for finals week before returning to action on Dec. 21 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to take on the Utah Utes, who are 6-2 on the season. The contest will be held at the 3,000 seat Sanford Pentagon on the outskirts of town.

Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network.