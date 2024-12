The Hawkeyes took on the Cyclones on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the annual Cy-Hawk matchup. After a close, hard-fought game, the Cyclones pulled ahead for a win over the Hawks, 89-80.

Both teams had five or more players in the double-digits and a fairly even scoring spread throughout both rosters.

Next, Iowa will play New Orleans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for their holiday game.