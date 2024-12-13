The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Men’s Basketball Continues to Struggle Down the Stretch

After a loss to #3 Iowa State, Iowa has now gone 3 consecutive games that have been determined in the final minutes.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports
December 13, 2024
