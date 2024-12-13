Skip to Content
The Daily Iowan
Donate
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Amplify
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Sports
Football
Caitlin Clark
Women’s Basketball
Wrestling
Men’s Basketball
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
Projects
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Election 2024
Public Notices
More
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
DITV: Downtown Iowa City is Ready for the Holiday Season
Small businesses and the downtown district are spreading holiday cheer.
Grace Lathrop
,
DITV News
December 13, 2024
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Close
Close Modal Window
Close