Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Iowa State

The Iowa women’s basketball team took on the Iowa State Cyclones in the annual Cy-Hawk matchup at sold-out Carver-Hakweye Arena on Wednesday Night. The game was a hard fought battle between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes but the Hawks pulled ahead at the end, defeating Iowa State 75-69.

Cyclones center Audi Crooks had a standout performance, scoring 31 points and 10 rebounds, earning herself a double-double. Hawkeye guard Lucy Olsen had an impressive 25 points tonight to lead Iowa team. Both teams had multiple players in the double digits.

Iowa will play Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday.