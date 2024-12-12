The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Iowa State

Emma Calabro and Jessy Lane
December 12, 2024

The Iowa women’s basketball team took on the Iowa State Cyclones in the annual Cy-Hawk matchup at sold-out Carver-Hakweye Arena on Wednesday Night. The game was a hard fought battle between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes but the Hawks pulled ahead at the end, defeating Iowa State 75-69. 

Cyclones center Audi Crooks had a standout performance, scoring 31 points and 10 rebounds, earning herself a double-double. Hawkeye guard Lucy Olsen had an impressive 25 points tonight to lead Iowa team. Both teams had multiple players in the double digits. 

Iowa will play Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday.

2024_12_11_FallBrawl_EC_JL001
Jessy Lane
Addison O’Grady and Audi Crooks jump for the ball during the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, a basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 75-69.

