Opinion | Why do college students enjoy going out in the winter?

Winter is a known time for isolation — classes get canceled because of weather, businesses close when there’s too much snow, and the roads get icy and undrivable. With all the lack of social interaction that winter brings, college students look forward to the weekends so they can go out with their friends.

I personally enjoy going out in Iowa City during the winter months rather than during the summer or football season because the bars are less crowded. Fewer crowds mean lower covers and fewer people bumping into you while you’re trying to get a drink.

As the days get shorter and the temperatures start dropping, the average alcohol consumption increases.

One of the reasons for this is the Holiday Effect, wherein people tend to consume more alcohol during the holidays. Winter brings some of the most beloved celebrations: Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s, which are all considered to be big occasions for drinking with friends and family.

According to a Numerator poll, 60 percent of the surveyed group said they purchased alcohol during the holidays to give as a gift, and more than 80 percent said they purchased alcohol to consume at a holiday gathering.

Another common reason people drink more during the winter is that alcohol increases blood flow to the skin, which can help you feel warmer. It doesn’t actually affect your overall body temperature, though, so it’s still a good idea to bundle up on your way to the bars.

Typically, those who live in warmer states tend to feel overstimulated and light-headed when they drink due to the higher temperatures and above-average sun exposure.

Getting outside in the fresh air, even during the winter, can improve your health and reduce the risk of sickness.

The main reason people get sick during the winter is because they’re confined to their homes, and the number of at-home gatherings increases. Though the UV index drastically drops during the winter months, you can still improve your vitamin D levels by going outdoors in the cold.

It’s important to remember that drinking alone leads to an increased likelihood of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, and addiction. Having a drink with friends in a safe environment is a form of socializing that can reduce the risk of developing these kinds of mental health issues.

There should be more appreciation for fun winter activities like Secret Santa parties, ugly Christmas sweater contests, and white elephant gift exchanges. Many bars in Iowa City have rooms available for rent for holiday parties and gatherings.

Spending time with friends downtown and participating in holiday bar crawls can reduce your risk of developing seasonal affective disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the snow or low temperatures that lead people to succumb to seasonal depression. The main factor is reduced sunlight exposure and isolation, which can be combated by getting outside with your friends.

Many of the Iowa City bars decorate for the holidays, creating a fun and festive atmosphere for you to drink with your friends. Holiday-themed cocktails are also a big reason residents choose to brave the cold and go downtown.

Vue Rooftop bar is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party from Dec. 17-19. There will be an ugly sweater contest, happy hour drink prices, and, of course, festive cocktails.

The Green House is another great option for Iowa City residents who want to gather with friends and family this holiday season. They have a relaxing atmosphere and plenty of plants and greenery to help you forget about the snow.

For those participating in dry December, the Webster offers a variety of mocktails including the ‘It’s a School Night’ and ‘Phony Negroni.’ They also have a specialty dinner menu for New Year’s Eve.

No matter the conditions, you will find Iowa students at the bars this winter. I mean, who doesn’t want to sip a festive drink and sing along to Christmas music at the holiday bar crawl?