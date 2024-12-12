IC Parks and Recreation Department receives 10th consecutive REAP grant

Over the past 35 years, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has awarded counties and towns, including the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department, with a multitude of REAP grants.

This year, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department received its 10th consecutive — and 15th overall — REAP grant.

The Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program invests in the enhancement and protection of Iowa’s natural and cultural resources.

According to the REAP website, funds for the program come from the state’s Environment First Fund and from the sale of the natural resource license plate.

The funds are then distributed into eight categories: conservation education, roadside vegetation, historical resources, state land management, city parks and open space, soil and water enhancement, county conservation, and state open space.

REAP Coordinator Michelle Wilson said the program has had a statewide impact, providing funding for projects in every county in Iowa since its inception.

“All these communities that now have these recreational opportunities that local citizens again boost their economy, it adds an opportunity to get out, be in nature, and convene with your family and your friends,” Wilson said.

Counties and cities across the state of Iowa can apply for funding through an online system. Before the final application is submitted, the county’s REAP Committee reviews the projects that will be submitted.

The committee then offers insight, recommendations, or adjustments before sending the final application.

Rod Sullivan, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, is a part of the REAP Committee for Johnson County.

Sullivan said the REAP program has provided significant funding for conservation projects in Johnson County, with hopes for increased funding.

“A lot of times you just don’t have the money to take on a big conservation type project, but this is exactly the funding that you need to build a trail or do flood mitigation or all kinds of different things,” Sullivan said. “This is possible with the money; otherwise, those things just don’t get done.”

Iowa City Parks and Forestry Superintendent Tyler Baird said the $200,000 grant aims to support future development and environmental sustainability by managing stormwater effectively and maintaining habitat quality for wildlife.

“We’re making sure that we’re maintaining those spaces and these funds have been key to help us maintain and enhance habitats,” Baird said. “The better the habitat is, the more wildlife viewing, bird watching, all those things, and fishing that are available in our different parks.”

Past projects funded by the REAP program include multiple main parks in Iowa City, such as Hickory Hill Park. The Ryerson Woods Trail, the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, and the Ashton House have also received several grants from the program.

RELATED: Iowa City Parks and Recreation to restore Terry Trueblood Rec Area with grant money

“These grants have really helped us put in some of the initial infrastructure, but then also maintain and make sure the vegetation and everything is functioning and the way it should in those park spaces,” Baird said.

The newest REAP grant will mostly go towards projects based at the Sycamore Greenway in Iowa City, Baird said.

The Parks and Recreation Department will work on restoring vegetation in the area to improve stormwater, which includes removing unwanted plants and enhancing the desired vegetation. In addition, benches will be replaced and added, and bicycle repair stations and signage will be installed.

Brad Freidhof, interim director of the Johnson County Conservation Board, said Johnson County has benefited significantly from REAP grants by using funds for educational programming and natural resource enhancement.

“The big thing that Iowa City and Coralville and a lot of our different cities are doing, and the grants they’re applying for, are actually improving those habitats,” Freidhof said.

Freidhof emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding natural habitats, addressing issues like urban sprawl and agricultural practices that harm biodiversity.

“We really utilize REAP’s funding, and it’s very important for the state of Iowa that the legislature continues to fund the REAP program because of all the great things, not only natural resource wise, but culturally and historically,” Freidhof said. “We encourage people to get out, utilize these areas — look for signs that say funded by REAP and be thankful that those areas are there.”