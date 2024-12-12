Iowa City Fab Lab launches fundraiser to triple its size with new building

The Iowa City Fab Lab, a community makerspace supporting creativity across mediums like woodworking, ceramics, and 3D printing, has launched a fundraising campaign for a new building to expand its resources and outreach.

A fab lab, short for fabrication laboratory, is a small workshop with tools like 3D printers and laser cutters, enabling people to bring ideas to life. Developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, there are now over 2,500 Fab Labs worldwide.

Kirk Cheyney, director of operations and founder of Iowa City’s Fab Lab, said his passion for building and engineering led him to start the first fab lab in Iowa. After earning his biomedical engineering degree from the University of Iowa, Cheyney sought a space to explore his interests and contacted MIT about creating a fab lab in Iowa City.

“They said, ‘If you want it, you’ve got to build it. These are run by people in the community,’” Cheyney recalled. “So, I convinced my wife, quit my job, and started a nonprofit from scratch with no idea what I was doing.”

Now, 12 years later, the Iowa City Fab Lab, a nonprofit organization, is thriving and ready to grow.

“We’re definitely a different type of fab lab than a lot,” Cheyney said.

Cheyney said most fab labs focus on technology-based tools, but his center offers more, including facilities for screen printing, fiber arts, ceramics, jewelry making, and woodworking. He described the Iowa City Fab Lab as a welcoming space for professionals and hobbyists lacking the resources, space, or money to fully explore their creativity.

“If you’re a part-time cashier at Walmart like I used to be, I still had this brain. I just didn’t have a piece of paper to back it up,” Cheyney said. “So I don’t care what your background is or what your education is. You still could have the cure for cancer, and if no one gives you a shot, then the world loses.”

Cheyney said the Iowa City Fab Lab is primarily funded by its 80-90 regular members. The fundraising effort aims to keep the lab community funded and independent, avoiding reliance on grants or stakeholders as it transitions to a larger location.

“The more donations we get, larger donations from businesses and corporations, the faster this will go,” Cheyney said, adding that he would gladly name labs and facilities in the new location after major donors, whether they are businesses, corporations, or individuals.

The Iowa City Fab Lab began as a 3,000-square-foot space and has grown to 8,000 square feet. Cheyney is now eyeing a 24,000-square-foot location, tripling its size and creating opportunities to expand its equipment and outreach.

“The biggest thing we’re going to do in the new space, and the first thing we’re going to do in the new space, is the STEAM Learning Center,” Cheyney said. “It’ll be a Fab Lab for teens and for kids.”

He envisions the STEAM learning center — an abbreviation of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — as a space with age-appropriate fabrication tools where teens can build friendships and explore creativity.

The Iowa City Fab Lab already supports youth through annual summer camps and partnerships with Iowa City High School’s robotics team and local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Over its 12 years, the Iowa City Fab Lab has collaborated with numerous local organizations and nonprofits, including the Antelope Lending Library, Maquoketa Cancer Walk, City Circle Theater, Corridor Community Action Network, Unitarian Universalist Church, Children’s Discovery Garden, and the Iowa City Toy Redistribution Initiative.

“A lot of our mission is going out to other nonprofits in the area,” Cheyney said.

Ray Michels, a member and board treasurer at the Iowa City Fab Lab, said the new, larger location would provide room to collaborate with more nonprofit partners.

“It’d be this kind of nonprofit coalition or collective or something,” Michels said. “That seems like a cool thing to me, just having a bunch of really thoughtful, caring people working together to try to do what they can within the community from one location.”

Another member, Shadrach Jones, just moved to Iowa City within the past few months and said the Iowa City Fab Lab has given him a space to be creative that he would not have otherwise.

“For instance, I only have a two-bedroom apartment,” Jones said. “There’s no way I could have hardly any of the equipment that is available here.”

The Iowa City Fab Lab’s fundraising campaign marks the next step in its 12-year journey of fostering creativity and collaboration within the community. Donations can be made on its website.