Opinion | ‘Wicked’ is defying gravity as a must-see

I have been changed for good.

This past weekend I saw the movie “Wicked,” and let me tell you, it is a must-see.

I have never seen the Broadway musical but was overly excited when I first heard about “Wicked” coming to theaters, especially with Ariana Grande as one of the leads. The trailers really drew me in, the Easter egg spoilers made me eager, and behind-the-scenes clips had me glued to my phone. But I began to think about how every movie I see that is hyped up usually leaves me disappointed in the end.

Therefore, my hopes were low.

I am ecstatic to say the movie exceeded my expectations. The acting was phenomenal, the plot was funny yet emotionally appealing, and it gave me a sense of nostalgia I had been longing for.

You see, I grew up with the “Wizard of Oz.” I remember watching it with my whole family around Halloween every year. Though I know they aren’t supposed to be truly related in the “Oz World,” the Easter eggs throughout the film brought back memories from those days when I was younger.

And the song “For Good” from the “Wicked” musical was my senior choir song. Though it wasn’t a part of the movie, I thought about it throughout the whole film and listened to it on the way home.

The film itself just brought me so much joy — not just because of how the production nailed it but because of the passion from everyone involved that you could see beaming from the screen.

Take, for instance, the bond Cynthia Evio and Arianda Grande now share. Evio said in an interview on Jake’s Takes, “I think we found a little piece of ourselves in each other.” The friendship and passion these two shared throughout the process is widely seen and heard.

Or the fact that Cynthia Evio, who played Elphaba, did all of her own stunts in the film, including flying through the air.

Or the inclusion of original cast members from the musical, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who had roles in the movie as well.

Everything about this film was made to feel like a family ordeal — in the best way possible — and I cannot recommend it enough.

Director of “Wicked” Jon M. Chu said in an interview with America Magazine, “Wicked” succeeds as entertainment, but it also might inspire us to ask some important questions. In our society, who is good and who is wicked — and who gets to decide?”

I believe this perfectly describes what the movie is trying to do. It is a fascinating storyline that really keeps you obsessing over it for days on end — just as I have.

The PG movie is rated 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and described by many critics as “fresh.”

The long, two-hour-and-40-minute movie is worth every minute. Wear your pointy hats, eat your popcorn, and enjoy the magic of Oz.