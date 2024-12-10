Iowa City passes new tobacco retailer location rules, lifts tobacco permit moratorium

After months of repeat votes and discussion, tobacco vendors in Iowa City are no longer allowed to be within 500 feet of other tobacco retailers, schools, and University of Iowa property.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed new rules about where tobacco retailers can be located at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council also lifted a moratorium, or a temporary pause, on the issuance of tobacco-selling permits.

The moratorium began in May so the council and city staff could study the health impacts of tobacco use as well as their options to help curb the “proliferation” of tobacco shops in the city. The moratorium was originally set to expire by Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition to the 500-foot buffer, the new rule states that any current tobacco retailers that fall within the buffer may continue to operate as long as four conditions do not occur. These include the retailer’s tobacco permit being revoked, the tobacco permit being unrenewed for 60 days or more, the tobacco retailer changing to a different kind of store, and the retailer stopping the sale of its products for 90 days or more.

In order for a rule like this one to pass, the city council must vote on the rule in three consecutive meetings. Because of the city council going back and forth on extending the 90-day limit of the rule, the three-vote count has been delayed, thus delaying the final passage of the new rules.

There was no public comment or council discussion on the new rules at Tuesday’s meeting.