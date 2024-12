The University of Iowa’s Boxing Club hosted Fall Brawl at the Iowa Memorial Union on Saturday. Schools like Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Illinois, as well as other boxing organizations faced off. Over 100 attendees flocked to the ballroom to watch 11 bouts including multiple developmental fights.

Gallery • 25 Photos Emma Calabro Illinois Hunter Pacholski and Iowa States Zech Guy face off during Fall Brawl, hosted by Iowa Boxing Club, at the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa on Saturday, Dec, 7, 2024. Numerous schools including Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Illinois, as well as other boxing organizations fought in 11 bouts.