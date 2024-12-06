The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Manhunt Continues for UnitedHealth Care CEO Assassin

After the death of the CEO of UnitedHealth Care, the search continues for the killer.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
December 6, 2024
Print this Story