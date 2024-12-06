The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Johnson County Agritourism

Farmers recently held a county bus tour to local farming businesses and plan to pursue more.
Jack Moore, Managing News Editor
December 6, 2024
