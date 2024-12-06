The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: French Government Teeters on the Edge

After the French Parliament voted to remove Prime Minister Michel Barnier, the future of the government remains uncertain.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Assistant News Director
December 6, 2024
