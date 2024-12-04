UI 1997 valedictorian and UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in targeted shooting

Brian Thompson, a 1997 University of Iowa graduate and class valedictorian with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and the CEO of the health insurance company UnitedHealthcare since 2021, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning. The New York Police Department said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Thompson, 50, was walking toward the New York Hilton Hotel at West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue to attend UnitedHealthcare’s annual Investor Conference when he was shot at 6:46 a.m, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Wednesday press conference.

“The shooter steps onto the sidewalk from behind the car, he ignores numerous other pedestrians, approaches the victim from behind, and shoots him in the back,” Kenny said. “The shooter then walks towards the victim and continues to shoot.”

Kenny said the shooter arrived at the location on foot approximately five minutes prior to Thompson’s arrival. The shooter is described as a light-skinned male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a grey backpack.

The gun jammed after the initial shots were fired, Kenny said, but the shooter quickly fixed it and continued firing at Thompson. The shooter then fled into an alleyway between 54th street and 55th street before getting on an electric city bike and riding northbound toward Central Park at 6:58 a.m.

Kenny said the NYPD is working with the city bike company to track the bike’s GPS.

“The motive for this murder currently is unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted,” Kenny said. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Investigators recovered three live 9 mm rounds and three discharged 9 mm shell casings at the scene, Kenny said. A cell phone was also recovered in an alleyway near the scene, which Kenny said the department is processing forensically to determine if it is connected to the murder.

Kenny said Thompson appeared to be dressed for the conference, which was scheduled to begin almost an hour and a half after Thompson arrived at the hotel, and police believe he arrived early to help set up. Kenny said there was one witness standing next to Thompson when he was shot and the NYPD is working to identify that witness.

Thompson, a resident of Minnesota, arrived in New York City on Monday, and the NYPD is executing a search warrant of his hotel room, which Kenny said might uncover more information.

“We’re reaching out to law enforcement in Minnesota, and we’re also reaching out to his co-workers and family members to see if there had been any specific threats against him in the past,” Kenny said.

Kenny said the department is also reviewing Thompson’s social media and interviewing hotel employees.

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the shooter and is offering a $10,000 reward through CrimeStoppers.

According to Thompson’s LinkedIn profile, he was the UI class valedictorian in 1997. As a student, Thompson was also recognized as a Collegiate Scholar, Carver Scholar, State of Iowa Scholar, and Faculty Scholar, and named Outstanding Accounting Junior and Senior by both the university and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The UI has not issued a statement on Thompson’s death at the time of reporting.