The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: South Korean President Declares Martial Law

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol declared Martial Law on Tuesday citing a threat from North Korea and anti-state forces.
Izzy Thier, DITV News
December 4, 2024
