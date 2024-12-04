ALPLA to open a new training hub in Iowa City

Ground has recently broken to begin construction on ALPLA’s new $10 million, 35,000-square-foot Learning and Development Hub in Iowa City.

ALPLA is an Austrian-based company specializing in plastic fabrication, manufacturing, and recycling. Some items created include bottles and caps for food, beverages, beauty care, and home care industries.

In addition, the company has almost 200 locations worldwide, covering 47 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Now, ALPLA is planning to increase those numbers by strengthening the training of skilled workers across the U.S. and opening a new Learning & Development Hub in Iowa City.

ALPLA is no stranger to Iowa City, as the company currently has two locations based there: Iowa City 1 and Iowa City 2.

Iowa City 1 opened in 2002 as an extrusion blow molding plant where plastic bottles are blown. Then, in 2006, Iowa City 2 was created to focus on stretch blow molding.

Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Chivvaun Smith discussed what the new building will entail and why Iowa City was chosen.

“The facility will house ALPLA’s training and development initiatives — including its apprenticeship program, which provides free education, training, and a career pipeline to future manufacturing professionals,” Smith said.

In addition, the building will contain ALPLA technologies, machines, and equipment, such as an electrical workshop and a mold workshop. This will combine apprenticeship programs, technical training, and personnel development under one roof. It’ll also include space for workshops, offices, and training rooms.

Iowa City was chosen as the location for the Learning & Development Hub for various reasons, according to Smith.

“Iowa City was selected as a strategic location for the hub due to our strong capabilities in two existing Iowa plants,” Smith said. “For those learning the industry and looking to hone their skills within our development plans, they have immediate access to key technologies.”

Smith said ALPLA is continuing its collaboration with Kirkwood Community College and the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training to provide apprenticeship programs in the U.S.

There are future plans to expand the building with three additional stories. Iowa-City based McComas-Lacina Construction was selected as the general contractor for the project.

Iowa City’s Economic Development Coordinator Rachel Kilburg Varley discussed the new Learning and Development Hub’s impact on the community.

“They’re a strong employer for our region, and so to have them continue to want to invest and grow here in Iowa City is obviously a benefit to our economy,” Kilburg Varley said.

Kilburg Varley said the new facility will create 36 new full-time career positions and new quality jobs for community members.

Ultimately, Kilburg Varley believes the building will greatly contribute to Iowa City’s growth strategy by attracting more workers and complementary businesses.

“Continuing to see those employers grow and the manufacturing industry grow here in Iowa City makes it a stronger appeal to workers who want to come here or other companies,” Kilburg Varley said.

As construction for the new Learning and Development Hub is underway, Smith said the building will be the first of its kind for ALPLA North America.

The construction will continue throughout this year and is set to be finished in mid-2025.

“By establishing this program in Iowa City, we aim to create a pipeline of highly skilled workers that will directly benefit the local economy,” Smith said. “This initiative will help attract new talent to the area and strengthen Iowa City’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and workforce development.”