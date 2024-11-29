Live updates | Iowa football closes out regular season against rival Nebraska

Following a 29-13 road victory over Maryland last weekend, the Iowa football team gets set to close out the regular season at Kinnick Stadium against rival Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have won eight out of the past nine meetings between these two squads, but the Cornhuskers won the last matchup in Iowa City back in 2022.

Iowa enters the matchup 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, while Nebraska snapped an eight-year bowl game drought with a dominating victory over Wisconsin last weekend. They enter the contest at 6-5 overall and 3-5 in league play.

Second-year quarterback Jackson Stratton will make his second start of the season tonight after taking over for an injured Brendan Sullivan during a 20-17 loss to UCLA on Nov. 8. Stratton performed admirably in his first career start against Maryland last weekend, completing 10 of his 14 passing attempts for 76 yards in the victory.

Star running back Kaleb Johnson looks to continue his excellent season, a year that has seen him run for 1,492 yards and a school record 21 rushing touchdowns. Johnson surpassed the mark last weekend against Maryland and looks to lead the Hawkeyes to a big victory tonight.

Tonight’s contest is also Senior Day for 24 Iowa student-athletes, including quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive back Sebastian Castro, linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson, and kick returner Kaden Wetjen.

The Hawkeyes also have a lengthy injury report tonight. McNamara, wideout Reece Vander Zee, defensive back Jermari Harris, offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, and defensive lineman Brian Allen will not play tonight. No players are listed as questionable, meaning Sullivan will suit up tonight behind Stratton.

COIN TOSS: Nebraska wins the toss and elects to defer. Iowa will receive the opening kickoff.

1Q 12:51 Iowa 0, Nebraska 0 – The Hawkeyes go three-and-out without gaining a single yard of offense. The Huskers will have the ball at their own 23-yard line.

1Q 7:28 Nebraska 3, Iowa 0 – Nebraska moves the ball efficiently down the field, but the Iowa defense comes up with the red zone stop. John Hohl knocks in a 31-yard field goal to give the Huskers the game’s first points.

1Q 6:03 Nebraska 3, Iowa 0 – The Iowa offense once again goes three-and-out. Stratton missed an open Jarriett Buie on third down, but the pass was just a little overthrown.

1Q 4:16 Nebraska 3, Iowa 0 – The Hawkeyes settle down on defense and force a quick punt. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola had an open man on second down, but overthrew him. On the next play, Iowa senior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett comes up with a sack to end the drive. Wetjen takes the punt 25 yards to the 42-yard line.

1Q 2:47 Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- Iowa stalls out near midfield. The Hawkeyes faced a 4th-and-1 from the Nebraska 49, but opted to punt. Rhys Dakin boots a 32-yard punt down to the Husker 17.

END 1st: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- It seems like neither team wants to move the ball at this point. Hurkett collects his second sack of the game to derail Nebraska’s drive. Huskers will punt it back over to Iowa after the timeout.

2Q 14:05: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- The Hawkeyes can’t get anything going on offense, and are forced to punt again. Huskers take over at their own 24.

2Q 12:20: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- Nebraska goes three-and-out, and punter Brian Buschini shanks the punt. Iowa will take over at midfield.

2Q 10:03: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- Johnson scampers 10 yards for Iowa’s first first down of the game, but the Hawkeyes sputter after that. The crowd in Kinnick Stadium wanted a pass interference penalty on third down, but did not get it. Huskers take over at their own five after a terrific punt by Dakin.

2Q 6:52: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- The Iowa defense forces another three-and-out. Raiola was nearly sacked again on third down, but was able to get off a pass to Jacory Barney Jr. before falling to the ground. After all of that, Barney was still short of the line to make, and the Hawkeyes get the ball back.

2Q 4:39: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0- It sounds like a broken record at this point, but Iowa goes three-and-out again. Nebraska will get the ball back at its own 26 after the timeout.

2Q 0:38: Nebraska 10, Iowa 0- Nebraska puts together a meticulous 12 play, 74 yard drive and caps it off with a one-yard touchdown from running back Dante Dowdell to extend the lead to 10 seconds before the half.

HALFTIME: Nebraska 10, Iowa 0- The Hawkeyes had just 20 yards of offense in the entire half. Nebraska will receive the second half kickoff.

3Q 9:26: Nebraska 10, Iowa 0- Nebraska drives down to the Iowa 16, but the Hawkeye defense holds serve in the red zone. After making a 31-yarder in the first half, Hohl misses one to the right from just 34-yards out to give Iowa some momentum.

3Q 6:36: Nebraska 10, Iowa 0- Iowa stalls near midfield, but Nebraska muffs the ensuing punt inside the five-yard line and it is recovered by the Hawkeyes. After a lengthy review by the officials, the call stands. Iowa ball at the Husker four.

3Q 4:30: Nebraska 10, Iowa 3- After all of that, Iowa fails to score a touchdown. Drew Stevens tacks on a 20-yard field goal to get the Hawkeyes on the board.

3Q 0:46: Nebraska 10, Iowa 3- Raiola kept the drive alive with a brilliant throw on third down, but the Huskers stall out after that. Iowa will take over at its own 14.

4Q 14:44: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10- Facing a 2nd and 13, Stratton hits Johnson in the flat for what looked to be a minimal game, but Johnson powered his way into the open field and takes it all the way to the house for a 72-yard score. Tie game.

4Q 11:22: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10- Building off of the growing momentum inside Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa defense does its job and forces a punt. The Hawkeyes will take over at their own 20 after a timeout.

4Q 9:11: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10- Iowa gets nine yards on first down, but fails to gain a single yard over the next two plays and has to punt. Nebraska has it at their own 22.

4Q 3:33: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10 – Nebraska drives down to the Iowa 40, but the Hawkeye defense holds the fort down for the stop. Iowa will have possession at its own 9-yard line after a timeout.

4Q 1:49: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10- The Hawkeyes are unable to move the football and are forced to punt. The Huskers will take over at their own 20-yard line and will attempt to try and win this game here.

4Q 0:20: Iowa 10, Nebraska 10- In the final seconds, Raiola is stripped of the ball by defensive Max Llewellyn, who recovers the ball. After an official review, the call is confirmed. Iowa will have a chance to win.

FINAL: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10- Drew Stevens nails a game winning, 53-yard field goal attempt to win the game for the Hawkeyes at the buzzer. Iowa improves to 8-4 on the season and will await its bowl destination next weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back here or @dipregame on X for updates.