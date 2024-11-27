Photos: Iowa mens basketball vs. USC Upstate

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 110-77, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes played a strong game against the Spartans, maintaining a significant lead throughout. Brock Harding broke his previous career high from last week, scoring 20 points in the game. Additionally, much of the bench supported the team, including Riley Mulvey finishing in double figures for the first time in his career. Breaking 100 points for the first time this season, the Hawkeyes will move forward 6-1.

Iowa will play Northwestern for the B1G Home Opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 6th.