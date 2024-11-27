The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa mens basketball vs. USC Upstate

Emma Calabro and Jessy Lane
November 27, 2024

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 110-77, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes played a strong game against the Spartans, maintaining a significant lead throughout. Brock Harding broke his previous career high from last week, scoring 20 points in the game. Additionally, much of the bench supported the team, including Riley Mulvey finishing in double figures for the first time in his career. Breaking 100 points for the first time this season, the Hawkeyes will move forward 6-1.

Iowa will play Northwestern for the B1G Home Opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 6th.

2024_11_26_MBBvsUSC_EC_JL001
Jessy Lane
The teams warm up during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and USC Upstate at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 110-77.

