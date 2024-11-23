Grading Iowa football’s win against Maryland

Passing Offense: A-

There’s not a whole lot to say about this unit, but I was impressed with Jackson Stratton today. The sophomore tossed only 76 yards through the air but completed 10 of his 14 passing attempts. Despite Stratton’s walk-on status, he looked about as good as any quarterback under center this season for the Hawkeyes. He was calm and collected in the pocket, and made the necessary decisions to maintain Iowa’s strong rushing attack.

Rushing Offense: A+

With a fourth-string quarterback under center, Iowa knew that it would have to run the football efficiently if it wanted to come away with a victory today. The Hawkeyes did just that, relying on a heavy workload from star running back Kaleb Johnson. The junior was phenomenal on the day, recording a whopping 164 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. The offensive line provided plenty of holes for Johnson, but it’s his ability to stay on his feet after contact that will make him successful at the next level.

Second-year back Kamari Moulton had a horrible fumble on the opening drive of the game, but he was fantastic otherwise, chipping in 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. With Iowa holding a slim 19-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Moulton ripped open a 68-yard score to essentially end any hopes of a Terrapin comeback. With Johnson likely in the NFL next season, Hawkeye fans should keep a close eye on Moulton’s development.

Special Teams: A+

Iowa’s special teams have been terrific all season long, and this unit delivered again against Maryland. Rhys Dakin had some nice punts that pinned the Terps deep in their own territory, but the story of the game was kicker Drew Stevens. The junior knocked in all five of his field goal attempts, two of which came from at least 50 yards.

We know that Stevens has a cannon for a leg, but his kicking in this intense wind was especially impressive. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is kicking in the NFL in a few years.

Defense B+

Iowa’s defense has been putrid on the road the last few games, but this unit came through on Saturday. Maryland couldn’t get anything going in the first half, as the Hawkeyes defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage by pressuring quarterbacks Billy Edwards Jr. and MJ Morris. Edwards took a beating from defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn, knocking him out of the game at various parts in the contrast. The Terrapins finished with only 135 passing yards.

The Terrapins did respond in the second half with a few touchdown drives as star wideout Tai Felton flashed his talent, but two clutch interceptions from Jay Higgins and T.J. Hall sealed the deal for the Hawkeyes.

Coaching B+

Not a whole lot to say about the coaching staff here, but I thought offensive coordinator Tim Lester did a nice job creating easy throws for Stratton and the passing game. One of the key factors in play calling is to put your young signal callers in a position to succeed, and Lester did just that. The defense lapsed briefly in the second half but still held its ground with a potent pass rush.

The Hawkeyes have faced a lot of turmoil over the past week, and you have to give head coach Kirk Ferentz some credit for keeping the squad together and rolling out of College Park with a victory.

It’s been a disappointing season in Iowa City, but Iowa still has a great shot to finish the year with a respectable nine wins. In the new age of college football, you’ll always take a nine-win season if you can get it.