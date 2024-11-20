Iowans can now present driver’s licenses through mobile app

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced in early November that residents of Iowa can now add their driver’s license to their phone to present at places such as bars, tobacco shops, airports, and banks, with other locations to be added as the technology evolves.

Businesses and organizations can utilize Iowa Mobile ID, a new app, or their phone’s mobile wallet, such as Apple Wallet and Samsung Wallet, to present their driver’s license at these locations in place of a physical ID. This follows a long line of online wallet advancements, where individuals can put concert or event tickets into their phone.

Iowa Mobile ID is a free digital version of a person’s official driver’s license. While it does not replace physical identification, the advancement allows for convenience and ease in many situations, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation website.

At the University of Iowa, with the prevalence of local bars and restaurants and the nightlife on campus, having access to digital identification rather than a physical driver’s license can facilitate a myriad of easy exchanges, with more than 38,000 individuals utilizing the tool since it has become available, according to the Department of Transportation.

Eli Roberts, a third-year at the UI, has taken advantage of this new opportunity and added his Iowa driver’s license to his digital wallet.

“I think it could be a helpful thing, especially with technology improving,” Roberts said. “Going out to restaurants and bars — it could be so much more than having a physical license. I think it’s a great idea that will really help people.”

Roberts added his ID to his phone’s wallet after seeing a notification of an update from Apple. He feels that this will be much easier than carrying his actual license.

First-year UI student Izzy Lowe is considering using a virtual ID option now that it is available to Iowa residents.

“I would do this because it would help me specifically because I often forget to bring my ID places even though I have it in my wallet. I would still carry my ID, but the virtual option would be really beneficial,” Lowe said.

Mobile ID can be used in the same ways people use their ID today to verify their age or identity. Now, with their mobile driver’s license, when they are asked, “Can I see your ID?” they will display an encrypted QR code from the app. This is what makes the process secure.

A business can verify someone’s mobile identification by scanning the QR code with a reading device. Scanning the QR code tells the business the mobile ID was issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation and can be trusted.

The app also requires individuals to verify their identity before creating the account through a facial scan and a security pin, adding an extra level of protection to the digital form of identification.

“This technology will really add a level of ease for people going out, not having to carry a wallet or anything with them to restaurants or bars,” Lowe said. “While it can’t really be used in replacement of a physical ID, it is a great new feature.”