Iowa women’s basketball team quiets Kansas, 71-58, in Sioux Falls

The Iowa women’s basketball team tamed Kansas for the 71-58 victory in Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Forward Hannah Stuelke notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists, and guard Lucy Olsen matched Stuelke with 16 points and six assists.

All nine players that checked in for the Hawkeyes recorded at least two points and one rebound as the Hawkeyes remain undefeated at 5-0.

Stuelke put Iowa on the board first with a strong drive to the cup for the layup. Olsen’s catch-and-shoot three off the Sydney Affolter inbound pass extended the score to 5-0 early in the contest.

After Kansas’ Elle Evans scored the Jayhawks’ first basket, the Hawkeyes went on a 13-2 run the rest of the quarter and an 11-0 run through the last five minutes, highlighted by Olsen and Taylor Stremlow’s 10 combined points. Iowa led, 18-4, heading into the second.

2Q

Kansas converted consecutive baskets on its first two offensive trips to cut the Iowa lead to 10 a minute into the second. But the Hawkeyes responded swiftly with a pair of Addison O’Grady free throws and a Stuelke putback layup to grasp a 14-point lead once again.

The two opponents traded baskets before Evans and S’Mya Nichols led a mini Jayhawk 5-0 run that warranted a Hawkeye timeout. A Kansas steal and fast-break bucket on Iowa’s first possession following the timeout cut the lead down to single digits.

Kansas’ momentum remained; however, Iowa refused to let up. Teagan Mallegni knocked down a pair of deep balls while Stuelke and Olsen logged points inside and at the line to serve the 38-27 Hawkeye lead heading into the break.

3Q

Olsen was heavily involved to begin the third quarter. She first converted on a pair of free throws, set up Stuelke inside for the easy bucket, then knocked down two jumpers for seven of Iowa’s nine points through the first 3:30 of the period.

The Villanova transfer logged her fourth and fifth assists of the contest, setting up shooter Taylor McCabe for the three and O’Grady inside as Iowa’s 10-3 run lifted the lead to 54-37.

The Jayhawks outscored the Hawkeyes, 9-4, the rest of the way as Iowa held the 58-46 lead after 30 minutes of play.

4Q

Stuelke converted the tough bucket inside off the Olsen assist to give her 14 points on the night. The Hawkeyes held Kansas to four points through the next 2:30 while its offense went scoreless.

Stuelke got to the line and knocked down both free throws, followed by a Kylie Feuerbach and-one opportunity to snap the cold streak and wake up the Hawkeye faithful in attendance. Stuelke, Stremlow, and Feuerbach each drew an offensive foul through four minutes of play as all the momentum shifted to Iowa’s side.

The Jayhawks broke its five-minute drought with four shots at the stripe, while McCabe’s three with 50 second left broke a near-four-minute drought for the Hawkeyes. Iowa cruised to the 71-58 victory, moving to 5-0 on the season.

Up next

The undefeated Hawkeyes next welcome the Washington State Cougars to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The Cougars are 2-2 this season, beating the teams they should and also losing to those they’re expected to.