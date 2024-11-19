USG votes to pass its parking voucher initiative for dead and finals weeks

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government voted 48-2 to pass SSB 22, a dead week and finals week parking voucher initiative.

The bill will allocate $3,000 of USG’s budget to 750 student parking vouchers for city parking ramps during the final two weeks of the semester to alleviate additional stress for students studying and taking exams.

The vouchers were negotiated with Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin and will last between Dec. 9 and Dec. 20.

Each student can receive up to two vouchers that cover two hours of parking each, totaling four hours of subsidized student parking due to the bill.

RELATED: USG advocating for greater student parking options

Senator Drake Riddle questioned if the vouchers would limit parking for those with pre-existing parking passes. It was assured that no students would face disruptions in parking as a result of the bill.

Director of External Relations Emily Cross said the vouchers will be distributed through a table event at the Main Library.

Senator Jake Wicks spoke in support of the bill as a measure to help students during the busiest weeks of the semester.

“I think it’s a fairly good way to help alleviate stress during dead week and finals week,” he said.