The Iowa Hawkeyes faced the Rider Broncs on Tuesday night in a showdown at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncs, 83-58.

Pryce Sandfort continued to prove himself and led Iowa in scoring with 22 points. Owen Freeman was close behind with 19 points after being absent from the last game played at Carver. Tariq Ingraham led the Rider team, scoring 14 points.

Iowa will play again on Friday, November 22, against Utah State.