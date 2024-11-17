Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Drake

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Drake at the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday. Drake celebrated the 50th anniversary of its women’s basketball program. The game remained close throughout, but Iowa ultimately won in the fourth quarter.

Iowa forward Addison O’Grady led the Hawkeyes to securing their win with a career-high of 27 points. O’Grady didn’t do it alone, though, as four of Iowa’s starters scored in the double digits. Drake’s senior guard Katie Dinnebier wasn’t going down without a fight, scoring 40 points.

Iowa will next play Kansas University on Wednesday, November 20.