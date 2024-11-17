The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Drake

Jessy Lane, Photojournalist
November 17, 2024

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Drake at the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday. Drake celebrated the 50th anniversary of its women’s basketball program. The game remained close throughout, but Iowa ultimately won in the fourth quarter.

Iowa forward Addison O’Grady led the Hawkeyes to securing their win with a career-high of 27 points. O’Grady didn’t do it alone, though, as four of Iowa’s starters scored in the double digits. Drake’s senior guard Katie Dinnebier wasn’t going down without a fight, scoring 40 points.

Iowa will next play Kansas University on Wednesday, November 20.

Iowa’s Addison O’Grady and Drake’s Anna Miller jump for the ball during an Iowa women’s basketball game against Drake at the Knapp Center on Nov. 17 in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 86-73, with standout performances on both teams.

