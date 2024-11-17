Iowa volleyball notebook | Hawkeyes sweep Indiana, fall to Michigan State

The Iowa women’s volleyball team broke even in Big Ten contests this week, sweeping Indiana on Thursday and falling in three sets to Michigan State on Sunday. The split leaves Iowa 10-18 overall and 4-12 in Big Ten play.

The victory over Indiana marked Iowa’s first sweep of the Hoosiers since 2016 and fourth sweep overall on the season. Additionally, it was the Hawkeyes’ third-straight win over Indiana at home.

First-year Malu Garcia led in kills with 13, followed second-year Hannah Whittingstall and first-year Alyssa Worden with nine each. Fifth-year Joy Galles held down the defense with 10 digs, followed by fourth-year Michelle Urquhart with nine.

The Hawkeyes trailed early in the first set, but evened the score at the 8-8 mark. Over a set that included nine ties and three lead changes, Iowa pulled far enough away to take a commanding 23-18 lead, before an ace from Worden and a block by Urquhart and fourth-year Gracie Gibson gave the Hawkeyes a 25-18 triumph.

In the second set, Iowa quickly jumped out to an early lead, but the Hoosiers fought back to an 8-8 tie, one of 10 ties and two lead changes in set. Through consistent kills and an attack percentage of .419, the Hawkeyes tipped the scales in their favor yet again, and a kill by Whittingstall gave Iowa a narrow 25-22 win.

Iowa closed out the match in the third set with a 25-21 win. The game tied at seven intervals, the least of all three sets, and the lead changed only twice. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes had a much higher attacking percentage than Indiana’s .243, with .278 of their own. Like the second set, a kill from Whittingstall gave Iowa the third set and the game victory.

“I’m so proud of how focused we were from the start,” Iowa head coach Jim Barnes told HawkeyeSports. “We executed everything we worked on this week. Our second team really got us ready for this match and we were prepared.”

Michigan State

The Hawkeyes returned home for senior day on Sunday, but were promptly swept by Michigan State. Iowa graduated four seniors: Joy Galles, Michelle Urquhart, Gracie Gibson, and Anna Davis were celebrated.

Urquhart led in kills with eight, followed by Gibson and first-years Malu Garcia and Alyssa Worden with four apiece. Galles, Urquhart, and Worden each had nine digs.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early lead, but the Spartans upped the intensity and quickly turned the set into a track meet, which Michigan State ultimately won in extra points.

The Spartans continued their momentum, taking the second set, 25-13. While the lead changed twice, Michigan State’s defense carried it to victory.

Iowa fell in the third and final set, 25-14. The Hawkeyes fought back to close the gap, but back-to-back kills won the third set and the match for Michigan State.

Up next

The Hawkeyes return to action on Nov. 20 for a matchup against rival No. 2 Nebraska at Xtreme Arena. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and will receive coverage from Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network.