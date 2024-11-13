Review | ‘Here’ cannot compare to ‘Back to the Future’ director’s earlier films

Early November came with high hopes when I saw that Robert Zemeckis, the filmmaker of Back to the Future, returned to the big screen with a new movie dubbed “Here.”

The plot was simple, following the history of a plot — no pun intended — of land and the people that lived on or inside it throughout the years.

I liked how the camera did not move throughout the entire movie, as the angle is fixed. The different threads of the film were mostly smoothly transitioned between with little rectangles that fit in with the exact part of the screen.

I felt I was back in history class for some plotlines. The spot of land we watch throughout the film was once populated with dinosaurs. Naturally, the film begins here, followed by a poorly done CGI meteoric destruction.

Then, there was a scene about the Revolutionary War. Soldiers were camped all around the land, and it was hard to take the movie seriously after one of them ran to the middle of the scene and declared that George Washington defeated the British.

Yes, that was an important historical event, but the sudden cuts to a couple in the future where the wife’s passion about her husband’s invention of the La-Z-Boy armchair switched the atmosphere of the film from serious to confusingly goofy.

I thought it was sweet how well-known actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunited as part of the main family thread, seeing as they were co-stars in “Forrest Gump,” one of Zemeckis’s earlier films. However, I felt like the acting had dwindled from great in that film to subpar in this one.

There was one clip in the middle of the film where Wright was play-laughing when their on-screen daughter dressed up as a ghost for Halloween and was trying to “scare” them. I felt that through the screen, it was more forced than ever.

I also cringed seeing both of them try to play teenagers, but through that period, I also drew a parallel between “Here” and “Forrest Gump,” as they appear as both their younger and older selves.

What unfortunately made me have a more negative outlook on this film was that it was literally just the plot verbatim. The lack of any real conflicts or twists made the movie kind of boring.

The main family storyline goes through two different generations. We have Paul Bettany, seen in WandaVision, and Legion, and Kelly Reilly, cast in Pride and Prejudice and Sherlock Holmes, coming to the house as the father and mother of Richard. Their thread was very basic, just following the family as they encountered normal issues like dealing with their children and job losses.

It does not get any more interesting when Richard and Margaret do the same thing. They get married, raise a kid, and deal with more common familial issues.

I also noticed how no other thread got as in-depth as the main family’s storyline. As unserious as some of them were, the movie would have probably been better if one of them at least overpowered it.

At some points, even the thread featuring cave people was more intriguing, and they barely ever said two words in the entire two hours I was in the theater.

This also goes to show that sometimes, having famous actors and actresses does not result in better scenes. It is the quality of screen time that matters, and in this case, it was just people adhering to a subpar script.

Overall, “Here” actually did give me a heartwarming effect, if only for a little bit of time. I can only hope that Zemeckis can get his mojo back in his next films.