Photos: Underground Pro-Wrestling at The Dandy Lion

Jordan Barry, Photojournalist
November 13, 2024

An underground pro-wrestling event was held at The Dandy Lion in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, October 24.

The event featured three matchups between professional wrestlers of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy based out of Davenport, Iowa. The academy was founded by Seth “Freakin” Rollins, a five-time world champion in WWE.

The first matchup featured Deonn ‘the Iceberg’ Rusman against Hector ‘the Cowboy de Oro,’ the second featured Calvin ‘the Rizzler’ Kelly against Tarlee Leckie, and the third featured Carlos Oliva against Dante Leon.

Dante Leon defended his title of Souris Valley Champion after defeating Carlos Oliva in a bloody match. Oliva started bleeding from an apparent open head wound after Leon pushed bamboo skewers into his forehead.

The event drew a crowd of around 30 to 40 people.

2024_10_24_ProWrestling_JB001
Jordan Barry
Carlos Oliva poses for a portrait before an underground pro-wrestling event at The Dandy Lion in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. The event featured three matchups between pro-wrestlers of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy based out of Davenport, Iowa which was founded by Seth “Freakin” Rollins, a five time world champion in WWE.

 

